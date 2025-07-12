Shropshire Council warns of constraints on tackling 'inconsiderate parking'

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (July 9), Councillor Kate Halliday brought up the issues of people parking on pavements in the Belle Vue and Coleham areas of Shrewsbury, which she represents.

She said that some people park their vehicles in residential streets and walk into town, leaving their cars for the day, or in extreme cases for weeks.

“Old Coleham has experienced a lot of problems which date back several years,” said Councillor Halliday.

“There are also existing problems that have got worse recently on Oakley Street, Salters Lane, and some other residential streets further away from the town, for example Kemps Eye Avenue and Brook Street.

“It is likely people are doing so to avoid car park charges which have recently increased. As a result, residents in Belle Vue are having problems getting in and out of their driveways, or finding a parking space near their home.

“Cars are parking at junctions making visibility and accessibility a problem and on narrow streets there are concerns about emergency vehicles being able to gain access.

“Cars are parking on pavements, sometimes with all wheels on the pavement causing full obstruction, and creating problems for pedestrians especially those with prams/mobility scooters. Cars are also obstructing the road, parking in turning circles, over driveways and ‘double parking’ causing problems for vehicular access.”

Streets that have had parking issues include (clockwise, from top left): Brook Street, Salters Lane, Old Coleham and Oakley Street. Picture: Google

Councillor Halliday added that in 2020, Belle Vue was identified as a neighbourhood that would be consulted regarding resident parking permits.

“This was paused during the [Covid] pandemic, and then when I put a question to cabinet in 2023, the portfolio holder at the time would not commit to accepting any new areas for consideration,” said Councillor Halliday.

“Will the new administration consider new areas for resident parking permits, and can Belle Vue be included as an area for consideration?”

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, said that local authorities outside of London lack the necessary enforcement powers to properly tackle the problem.

“The [Boris] Johnson Government launched a consultation on pavement parking in 2020, but successive governments including the current one have not provided a formal response,” said Councillor Wilson.

“In May, alongside Councillor [David] Vasmer, I wrote to all of Shropshire’s MPs asking them to support an early day motion calling on the Government to publish the outstanding summary responses to the consultation, with recommendations, a road map, and necessary funding for local authorities to introduce legislation to tackle inconsiderate pavement parking across England, similar to what is currently being implemented in Scotland and which has been in place in London since 1974. At present, it has only been signed by Helen Morgan MP.

“Regarding Belle Vue and Coleham, the council appreciates there is limited parking and the areas affected by a number of parking issues due to its proximity to the town centre.

“These locations most likely need to be considered in their entirety as a coherent controlled parking zone. I also have a list of potential areas that need to be considered, and that does include Belle Vue and Coleham.

“Due to current capacity constraints, the council will need to bring in additional resources, potentially using external partners.”