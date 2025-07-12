Shoppers weigh in on plans for new Lidl in Shrewsbury

A consultation event was held at Shelton Cricket Club on Thursday (July 10) where people could talk to representatives from the German budget supermarket chain about plans to bring a branch to Bicton Heath.

Currently, the nearest Lidl is three-and-a-half miles away in Oteley Road. However, plans are due to be submitted in the coming weeks for a new supermarket next to the Co-op in Welshpool Road.

“I can’t wait for it to happen,” said Peter Jones.

Peter Jones said he can't wait for a Lidl supermarket to come to Bicton Heath. Picture: LDRS

“The Co-op is too expensive. You need a supermarket this side of town.

“I go to Lidl or Aldi the other side of town. I live in Copthorne but work at the charity shop next to the Co-op. It’s good for trade and business if it does take off.”

A 3D image of a proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

Jane Collins added: “Houses need to be served by a shop, but it doesn’t mean you have to drive across town.”

Dominic Bryan, head of property at Lidl, confirmed that a full application for a new supermarket in Bicton Heath will be sbmitted “in the coming weeks”.

It will also include outline plans for a retail unit, drive-thru coffee shop and up to 11 new homes after it bought the land. There could also be a care home/retirement living complex or other commercial uses.

The site plan of the proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

However, Justin Parry said a drive-thru coffee shop would only encourage more traffic.

“Have a superstore by all means, but I’ve asked them ‘does it have to be retail?'” said Mr Parry.

“They’re building all these homes, so we should be pushing for a surgery or super-surgery to combine them. We shouldn’t be taking commercial areas from town because it’ll be dead before we know it.”

Lidl said a comprehensive landscaping scheme would be provided as part of the development, including hedgerow and tree planting, which is designed to enhance the area and support biodiversity.

The company recently came under fire for allegedly removing a hedge on the site so that a hoarding fence could be erected.

Lidl put in temporary hoardings to secure the site. However, it meant a hedge ended up being replaced, which did not go down well with locals. Picture: LDRS

Fore more information about the plans and how you can share your feedback, visit bictonheath.newsite.lidl.co.uk.