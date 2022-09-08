Plans put in place for 'warm banks' in Shropshire as energy bills set to soar this Winter

Councillors say 'warm banks' will be set up across the county

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire's cabinet member for culture, leisure, tourism and transport has today confirmed that plans are in place to ensure there are 'publicly-accessible venues' where people can go to keep warm this Winter.

It comes as many households are bracing for impact over energy bills which are expected to sky-rocket by 80 per cent to £3,549 from October.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis warned about the need for 'warm banks' in a Tweet, as the cost-of-living continues to rise.

Can't believe I'm writing this, but I wonder if this winter well need 'warm banks' the equivalent of 'food banks' where people who can't afford heating are invited to spend their days at no cost with heating (eg libraries, public buildings)? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 11, 2022

More and more councils across the country have signalled using libraries, churches and other community centres as 'hubs' for people to keep warm.

Although, Cllr Motley confirmed, people already use public buildings to keep warm during the colder months, a working group has been set up to extend this idea of 'warm banks' given the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “We will certainly welcome those that need a safe, dry, warm space this winter to our publicly-accessible venues.

"Individuals already access our buildings, especially libraries, to keep warm, keep dry and keep safe and we interact with them in a professional and caring way to see if any additional services can be provided or sign posted.

“However, in response to the current cost-of-living crisis, a working group has been set up, which includes staff from Public Health and Culture, Leisure and Tourism to consider how best we can extend the ‘warm banks’ principles to other publicly-accessible venues during the colder months and help more people who are struggling.

"This group will engage with other community organisations to ensure there are places for people to go across the county.

“As a customer focused organisation we understand our role and the important part that our public buildings play to communities and the individuals who access them daily.

"We will monitor and manage the situation to ensure that our buildings remain accessible, safe, and welcoming to those in need.”