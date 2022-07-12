Notification Settings

'Don't do it': Shrewsbury river tragedy mum's safety warning as temperatures soar

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

A bereaved mother has warned Salopians to stay out of the rivers and lakes during the heatwave, or risk being victim of another county water tragedy.

Toby Jones died after being pulled from the river by firefighters at Victoria Quay
As Shropshire swelters in a heatwave where temperatures are expected to raise the mercury levels above 30C, the temptation to dive into the River Severn is likely to be too much for some.

However, ahead of her son Toby Jones' inquest today, Shane Game urged people to think twice. Toby, aged 31, died after getting into difficulty in the River Severn in Shrewsbury while on a night out in April.

"People don't realise how cold it is," said Shane. "Toby was a strong lad and a strong swimmer. He was all muscle, there wasn't an ounce of fat on him. But it was the cold that got him.

"People might think 'it won't happen to me', but it could happen to anyone."

Asked what she would say to people thinking about going in the water, she said: "Don't do it."

There have been several serious water safety incidents in the county in recent months. Most recently, two people were rescued from Randlay Pool in Telford on Sunday evening. That followed several incidents in Shrewsbury, including two deaths and multiple rescues.

River safety campaigner Victoria Ireland, who runs the Make Our River Safer group, said: "Even though it's hot, some parts of the river are still really cold and if you go in, you can go into shock. I don't think people realise that.

"When you jump into the river you don't what's going to be in the water. There could be trolleys, shards of metal, bits of wood that you could land on.

"There are different currents in different parts of the river that could drag you away with quite some force. There are all sorts of things to be aware of."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

