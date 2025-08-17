Car leaves road and hits hedge in A442 crash between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A442 Kidderminster Road in Alveley, south of Bridgnorth, at around 3.11pm on Sunday (August 17) following reports of a collision.

A crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station attended the incident along with crews from the Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.

The A442 Kidderminster Road in Alveley, south of Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident "involved one car having left the carriageway and collided with the hedge".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 3.38pm.

The ambulance service and police have been approached for further information.