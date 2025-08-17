Subsidence, radon gas and soluble rocks: Experts reveal Shropshire's geohazard hotspots to give planners heads-up

The hazards of coal mining have been well-known in Telford and Wrekin for years and such assessments form a part of the planning application process in the borough.

But the new data gives decision-makers planning infrastructure and housing a new level of detail on eight other forms of ground-based hazards.

Telford and Wrekin (orange, left) can be seen surrounded by Shropshire to the north, west and south and by Staffordshire to the east

Maps appear to show Telford in an area with six of the eight geo-hazards with Shropshire having seven.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) scientists behind the data says the maps provide regional decision-makers with an overview of the relevant hazards in their local area and provide an important indication of where more detailed hazard data may be required.

They have analysed the occurrence of eight key geohazards: collapsible deposits; compressible ground; landslides; mining hazards (non-coal); radon gas; running sands; shrink-swell subsidence, and soluble rocks.

The majority of these geohazards result in some form of ground movement, which can damage infrastructure and homes.

Telford has been pinned on the map by the Office for National Statistics

Collapsible deposits, compressible ground, running sands and shrink-swell subsidence can all result in damage to roads and pathways, breaks in utility pipes and damage to foundations and buildings.

Former underground workings and soluble rocks can both cause larger underground cavities that may be prone to collapse, causing more significant and sudden movement and damage.

Radon is a natural radioactive gas that can enter buildings from the ground and can increase the risk to human health where there is exposure to high concentrations. Radon gas is linked to more than 1,100 deaths from lung cancer in the UK each year.

Thousands of claims across the UK relating to ground movement such as subsidence are made annually, costing millions of pounds to remediate.

Network Rail has revealed landslide damage to the rail network costs tens of millions of pounds a year to repair and there are dramatic examples of legacy mine and soluble rock collapses causing sudden and catastrophic damage to residential areas.

Katy Lee, BGS product portfolio manager, said: “Presenting the data in this generalised manner provides a quick and convenient indication as to which geohazards are most prevalent by region, informing mitigation strategies and the acquisition of higher resolution data. We would encourage anyone interested in our hazard data to contact us or visit our dataset webpages for more information.”

Regions in the south (Devon; Dorset; Hampshire; Kent; Surrey; Wiltshire; West Sussex) and north (Cumbria; North Yorkshire; Northumberland) of England are shown to be the most susceptible, with some regions affected by all eight hazards.

The Outer Hebrides and Halton (south of Liverpool) were revealed to be the least susceptible, with exposure to three or fewer hazards.

Learn more on the BGS website here: https://www.bgs.ac.uk/news/is-your-region-susceptible-britains-geohazard-hotspots-revealed/.