Two rescued after getting into difficulties in pool in Telford heat

Randlay Pool

Emergency services responded to a 999 call saying two people were in trouble in the pool just after 7.15pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews from Telford Central were quickly on scene along with ambulance and police, and said two people had been rescued from the water before they arrived.

"A thorough search of the area took place to account for everyone," a Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

Fire crews also put out a small fire on top of the Wrekin on Monday morning.

Crews made their way to the summit after a call at 6.34am and quickly put out the fire.

The fire service had been called to the Wrekin at 10.30pm on Sunday but found nothing.

Also at 10.30pm firefighters put out an out-of control bonfire in Elizabeth Crescent, Broseley. The bonfire had spread to a fence. Householders were given advice by officers.