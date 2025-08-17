The Shrewsbury Steam Rally is supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Support, with bucket collections taking place on tractor rides offered on the rally field.

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society organises the event, held just outside Shrewsbury on the August Bank Holiday weekend (Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25).

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the site next weekend to enjoy a host of attractions including numerous vintage steam engines and tractors.

Edward Goddard (left), chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, his nephew Will (right) and Angela Hill, fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support. The Onslow Steam Rally, which takes places on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, will raise money for the cancer charity this year

Lingen Davies works to make a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Edward Goddard, chair of the steam engine society, said: “Each year we raise funds for a local charity, with some funds raised through public donations when they use our trailer-ride facility to get around the site.

“Members of our Society decided to make the donation in recognition and appreciation of the superb work done by Lingen Davies, and we are indeed honoured to raise funds for a charity that provides so much support to so many people in need.”

Edward’s wife Vicky Goddard is also a keen Lingen Davies supporter and regularly volunteers her time in the office.

Angela Hill, community fundraiser for Lingen Davies, said a very big thank you to the Goddard family.

“We’re delighted to be involved with the Steam Rally and look forward to welcoming visitors next weekend to what I’m sure will be a fabulous show.”

Tickets to the Steam Rally can be purchased at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.