Two derelict Telford homes set to be demolished for shops and apartments will go under the hammer for £265,000

Permission was eventually granted for the two properties on Slaney Street in Oakengates to be demolished and redeveloped as 10 apartments and a retail unit, after a lengthy planning battle which concluded last year.

The scheme, put forward in 2023 by Wolverhampton firm Luxhom Invest Ltd, was initially rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department due to concerns over surface water flooding and a lack of parking in the proposed development.

But Telford's planners were overruled by government inspectors in August 2024 after Luxhom Invest appealed the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.

A computer generated image of how the redeveloped Slaney Street could look in Oakengates, Telford

Reviewing the case, inspectors decided the public car parks in Oakengates and a proposed underground storage tank for floodwater were enough to meet planning requirements, and ruled that the scheme could go ahead.

Now the site and the properties on it are due to go under the hammer with a guide price of around £265,000.

The auction is set to be livestreamed by Birmingham-based auction company Bond Wolfe on Thursday, September 11.

The existing properties at 1-3 Slaney Street in Oakengates

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said the properties needed complete renovation, or that the new owner could go ahead with the approved redevelopment plans.

"These properties both have front and large rear gardens and are located close to Oakengates town centre, which is undergoing a £21 million regeneration scheme," he said.

“Both houses have a lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, with a landing, two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor, and another bedroom on the second floor.

“The properties, which are on a site that extends to around 0.16 of an acre, are both in need of renovation throughout or redevelopment.”

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

Bidding starts at 8.30am on Thursday, September 11.