Shropshire Oktoberfest: Line-up announced including oompah band, star of The Voice and more

Shropshire Oktoberfest takes place on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4 in the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

Thousands are expected to descend dressed in lederhosen and dirndl dresses to channel the spirit of the German-inspired festival.

Shropshire Oktoberfest takes place in the Quarry, Shrewsbury on Friday, October 3 and Saturday October 4. The music line-up includes an oompah band and Telford singer Callum Doignie, who was on The Voice

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Are you ready to sing at the top of your lings and dance like no-one is watching?

"We've rounded up some of the best local musicians to provide the soundtrack to our festival on our live music stage, and the setlists are looking pretty epic."

Performing on the Friday will be Telford's own singing builder Callum Doignie of The Voice fame, with his band Callum and The Pookies.

Other local acts performing on the Friday will be Katie Brisbourne and DJ Dan Anderton, Hot Rox and Ska Burst.

The ever-popular Vorsprung Durch Oompah will bring the Bavarian beats on the Saturday, with local bands the Dirty Rockin' Scoundrels and Ego Friendly among the other highlights.

Supersonic - The Sound of Oasis are expected to be a big hit among the crowd off the back of the Gallagher brothers' reunion and huge sell-out arena tour of the UK.

Completing the Saturday line-up are Radio Rumours, Midnight Symphony, Groove Dynamite and Lost The Plot.

To see full details of what's in store at this year's Shropshire Oktoberfest and to buy tickets, visit shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk/