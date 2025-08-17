Firefighters tackle blaze involving car and electric gates at exclusive gated estate in Shropshire village

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a car fire on Cound Park Drive in Cound, southeast of Shrewsbury, at 1.44pm on Sunday (August 17).

A crew from Much Wenlock Fire Station was dispatched to the gated estate next to the Grade I-listed Cound Hall.

Firefighters received a call reporting a car fire on Cound Park Drive on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved "one car, one set of electric gates and three metres of hedgerow".

The team tackled the fire with jets, and reported the fire was under control by 2.17pm.