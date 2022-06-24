Patriotic Shrewsbury window displays are crowned winners

The Platinum Jubilee window display of Christmas Perks in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

Several Shrewsbury shops decorated their windows with Union Jacks, red, white and blue and Royal pictures to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

The large shop category, sponsored by King’s Security, was won by Majors in Claremont Street and the runner-up was Shrewsbury Duck Store in The Darwin Shopping Centre.

The charity shop winner was Shropshire Cat Rescue in Mardol and the runner-up was the British Heart Foundation in Mardol, in a category sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire.

Florence & Company in Mardol won the small shop category, with Deja Brew in Castle Street runner-up. This was the largest category in terms of qualifying criteria and saw sponsors The Darwin Shopping Centre present a highly-commended award to Cooking Kneads in Wyle Cop.

The final category was the people’s choice sponsored by Shrewsbury BID and awarded following a public vote. The winner was Christmas Perks in Wyle Cop.

Kevin Lockwood, chairman of Shrewsbury Business Chamber and vice-chair of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Our aim was to put on a display to mark the Platinum Jubilee with something memorable and our town centre traders certainly managed to do that - it was an amazing spectacle.

“Congratulations to the winners but it’s important to recognise everyone who took part, making judging an extremely difficult process. Thanks to all the businesses for their efforts, the sponsors for getting behind the competition and the public for taking the time to vote for their favourite.