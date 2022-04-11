Big turn-out for meeting about loss of Shrewsbury bus route

A packed meeting at Radbrook Community Centre in Shrewsbury saw residents raise their concerns about the proposal to remove the number 20 bus service from April 22.

The changes, from Arriva, comes as the company says it has suffered a reduced demand for buses since the pandemic.

Arriva said the number 20 was specifically being stopped because of low passenger numbers.

Speaking at the meeting, Green Party councillor Chris Lemon said: "There has been no information about this on the buses or at bus stops.

"When people hear about it they are shocked and we have received more emails and phone calls than on any issue since we were elected .

"Obviously Radbrook should have a bus service – it's the largest ward in Shrewsbury and is growing rapidly. The existing bus service is used by people going to work and pupils going to school. In addition, people visit Radbrook Centre for the surgery, supermarket and other services."

Fellow Green Party representative Councillor Julia Evans, who was kept away from the meeting by Covid, said: "Since hearing about this I have contacted the Shropshire Council leader and transport portfolio holder, to pass on the concerns of residents."