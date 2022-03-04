Why is Roberto Carlos in Shrewsbury?

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is to turn out for pub side Bull In The Barne FC

Who is Roberto Carlos?

Roberto Carlos is a Brazilian left-back who won the World Cup, has three Champions League winners medals and picked up several league titles over an iconic career that spanned 24 years.

He is best known for his 11 years at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, where he quickly established himself as the world’s best left back and one of the best players of his generation.

Brazil's Roberto Carlos shoots for goal.

Why is he in Shrewsbury?

Despite hanging his boots up in 2015, the Brazilian legend is in town to return to action on the pitch for Sunday league team Bull in the Barne United, named after a local pub, who will have the 48-year-old playing for them for one game after winning a charity 'Dream Transfer' raffle on eBay.

The pub team paid just £5 to take part and have been rewarded with an appearance from the left-back. The other famous player turning out for a Sunday league team is ex-Chelsea and England forward Eni Aluko

Who are Bull in the Barne United?

Bull in the Barne United are a Sunday league side based in Shrewsbury, and named after a local pub.

The club have been together for more than 30 years with many of the current squad having played for the last decade.

At times this season the team has struggled with results and has been forced to play with 10 players – before a recent up-turn in fortunes – and they will now be joined by Carlos for their next match.

Ed Speller, the manager and also the club’s goalkeeper is excited about the temporary signing, saying: "It makes me speechless thinking about it actually happening. We’re all hoping he plays as many minutes as possible – the whole day will be insane.

"Everyone is buzzing about it and looking forward to getting the day going. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We’re just an amateur pub team in Shropshire where everyone pays their own subs to pay, so it’s surreal to know he is coming to play with us."

Bull in The Barne United from Shrewsbury

What has Roberto Carlos said about playing Sunday league?

Speaking after Bull in the Barne were announced as the winners, Carlos referenced when he "nearly" signed for Midlands club Birmingham City which, at 40 miles away, he said is "very close".

He said: “I’m excited to play for Bull In The Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by.