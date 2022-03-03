Walk will be held in Shrewsbury in support of Ukraine

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2022 - Special Ukraine Vigil held at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, organised by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean. In Picture: Oksana Chapman.

Oksana Chapman's mother and brother live in Ukraine as well as many of her friends, some of whom are fighting on the front line.

She organised the walk to allow people to show that they were supporting her home country.

The walk will meet up in the grounds of Shrewsbury castle at 1pm.

Oksana has also set up a Facebook group Ukraine Front Line Support - @wesupportfrontline - to coordinate efforts in Shrewsbury. The group already has over 1,000 members.

She said her aim was to collect vital support for the front line in Ukraine. Donations will be transported to the front line to support those who are fighting for Ukraine.

Items needed include: first aid kits, dressings, tactical bandages, plasters for burns and wound healing plasters, antiviral and flu medication, large size thermals, double gloves, large socks, raincoats, walkie-talkies, headlamps and military helmets.

"I have been overwhelmed by the response from the people of Shropshire," she said.