Shrewsbury eyecare clinic is one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women 2025

This accolade recognises Newmedica’s commitment to championing gender equality, supporting women’s career development, and fostering a truly inclusive work environment.

Among the many talented women working at Newmedica Shrewsbury is Kathryn Davidson, Operations Manager at the eye-health clinic and surgical centre.

She joined Newmedica Shrewsbury three years ago, with 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector behind here.

Kathryn said: “I love working at Newmedica Shrewsbury because I feel valued as an individual, so I’m very pleased to hear about this award because it really is deserved.

“For me, it's crucial to be part of a company that prioritises excellent patient care. Additionally, I get to collaborate with an incredible team, all committed to providing the highest-quality care to our patients.”

After leaving school, Kathryn completed her studies in health and social care before pursuing a career that saw her undertake various managerial positions and supporting the team responsible for patient care.

Newmedica Shrewsbury has supported her career development since she joined, and in 2023 she completed the company’s Aspire management programme. In September she will go on to do the Ascend management programme for senior managers.

Kathryn added: ‘Being encouraged to grow and to be trusted to increase my development and responsibility is incredibly fulfilling. Working here has truly made me feel that I’m making a difference to people’s lives every day.’

Kathryn Davidson is among those thriving at Newmedica Shrewsbury. Photo: Newmedica

Newmedica Shrewsbury is owned and run by consultant ophthalmologists Ms Kaveri Mandal, Ms Carmel Noonan and Ms Natasha Spiteri, as well as Operations Director Cinty Yarnell.

This recognition as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women follows Newmedica’s wider success, having also been named among the Top 50 UK’s Best Workplaces™ 2025 and UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Development earlier this year.

Cinty said: ‘We are so proud of Kathryn and our team as a whole. Getting recognition as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women is testament to the inclusive, empowering culture we strive for every day, and Kathryn’s journey is one of many at our clinic that we’re delighted about.’

Newmedica Shrewsbury provides treatment for cataracts and other eye conditions. The clinic offers private treatment and services on behalf of the NHS, helping to reduce waiting times and improve patient outcomes.

