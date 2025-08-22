Construction starts on Shrewsbury health club as part of £11 million investment

The centrepiece of the David Lloyd Clubs complex, formerly the Shrewsbury Club, will be a 100 plus station gym.

Bespoke group exercise studios will host more than 100 classes a week, including the exclusive Signature Classes Collection.

Other facilities at the site, off the A49 in Sundorne, include new heated indoor and outdoor pools, premium cushioned acrylic indoor tennis courts, and brand new padel courts.

David Lloyd Clubs\' complex in Shrewsbury will be transformed thanks to an £11 million investment. Picture: David Lloyd Clubs

The investment will also include an indoor and outdoor spa retreat and the club’s signature wellness offering, boasting a range of of distinctive experiences and rooms including a Himalayan salt sauna, rainforest experience shower, revitalising citrus steam room, serene ice cave, plunge pool, and a hydrotherapy pool. There will also be a tranquil spa garden complete with a hydro-pool, plunge pool, sauna and loungers.

Other offerings include a new Clubroom to unwind with friends and family, complete with a family zone and indoor soft play area for children, and a business lounge.

Following the investment, the club will offer structured, progressive swim and tennis coaching as well as after-school and holiday clubs.

General manager, Alvin Ward said: “We are thrilled to announce that work is officially underway at our club, and we’re excited to see the development in progress. The club will be completely transformed, unrecognisable from what it is today, and will offer our members a fantastic new health and wellness facility for people of all ages.”

