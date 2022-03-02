Adrian Chiles to feature in county charity's addiction conference

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

The event 'Alcohol: Sharing the Truth' will be taking place online, on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, arranged by Share Shrewsbury.

The charity was founded by former Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie following the loss of her daughter Amy aged just 37 as a result of alcohol dependency.

Jane said it was vital to spread the message of the devastating impact addiction can have.

She said: "This conference will be the first of its kind in the UK and is a tribute to my daughter Amy, who died as a result of alcohol addiction.

“For the last ten years of her life, I watched Amy being slowly destroyed by alcohol. She was a beautiful, charismatic and an extraordinary woman, and to know Amy was to love her. But during her twenties, her dependence on alcohol became an addiction, and she lost control of her life.

“Although she’s no longer with us, Amy’s voice continues to carry an important message about changes that need to happen in order prevent others dying as she did.”

As well as celebrity speakers, the virtual conference has also attracted leading medical experts who have devoted their careers to increasing our understanding about alcohol and addiction.

Through talks and discussions, they will demonstrate how dangerous alcohol can be, the damage it does to the body, and how the latest research is teaching new ways to approach treatment and recovery.

Jane added: “Our virtual conference is for everyone, from anywhere in the country, who wants to understand more about alcohol, and the impact it has on the individual, the family and society. Over the two-day conference we’ll hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment of alcohol dependence. Our world class speakers will share best practice in recovery, and talk about how families can be central to this.

“We’ll explore the ways in which stigma negatively affects recovery, and highlight why we need change the way we think about addictive behaviour and address both the physical and mental issues of sufferers from the start.

“You’ll hear first-hand accounts about how alcohol addiction affects individuals and families, told by those with lived experience. We’ll hear from celebrity speakers, who will share their own experiences of alcohol dependence and answer questions from delegates.”

One of the celebrity speakers is ex-Match of the Day 2 host Adrian Chiles, who opened up about his drinking habits in his documentary Drinkers Like Me in 2018.

As well as the former One Show presenter and royal and political journalist Camilla Tominey, there will be talks from former Government advisory board member Chip Somers, national recovery champion Dr Ed Day, Professor David Nutt and Professor Markus Heilig.