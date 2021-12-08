Notification Settings

Drugged up driver gets year-long road ban

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

A drugged up driver has been banned from the road for a year.

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Telford Justice Centre, Telford..

Nathan Dodds, aged 30, had benzoylecgonine - a metabolite of cocaine, in his system when he was stopped in Sultan Road, Castlefields, Shrewsbury on April 13 this year. He had 122 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when he was tested - nearly twice the legal limit. He was also uninsured on the Peugeot 206 he was driving.

Dodds, of New Park Road, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

As well as his road disqualification, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

