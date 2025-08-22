The event at the West Mid Showground started today (Friday, August 22, 2025) and runs until Monday, August 25.

Highlights on the set list today include award-winning country star Kezia Gill, This Flight Tonight - a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen.

Frog on a bike perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Frog on a bike perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Mr Eirout from Camden provided the bucket hats at Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Alice Brien, from Huntington, with a unicorn at the folk festival

Awkward Family Portrait take to the Shrewsbury Folk Festival stage

Adam Billingsley with the unique animal artwork of Helen Billingsley at the folk festival

Greg Joughin with his Isle of Man violins

Jo Cunningham, artist liaison and PR director for the event, said: “The vibe has been incredible. People are really enjoying themselves.

“It’s shaping up to be a vintage year.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 23) will see folk/punk rockers Oysterband, The Laurettes and the Blazin Fiddles take to the stage among a plethora of blues, folk and Americana performers.

Sarah Barlow on her 60th birthday at the folk festival with her daughter Alice Barlow

Julian and Jane Povey, from Shrewsbury, soak up the atmosphere at the festival

Lily the dog relaxes at the folk festival