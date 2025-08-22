Shropshire Star
36 pictures of unicorns, bucket hats and Ceilidh dancing fun as Shrewsbury Folk Festival kicks off with 'incredible vibe'

Music lovers have been descending on the Shrewsbury Folk Festival today for the start of a four-day celebration.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The event at the West Mid Showground started today (Friday, August 22, 2025) and runs until Monday, August 25.

Highlights on the set list today include award-winning country star Kezia Gill, This Flight Tonight - a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen.

Frog on a bike perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Frog on a bike perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Frog on a bike.
Frog on a bike perform at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Mr Eirout from Camden provided the bucket hats at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Mr Eirout from Camden provided the bucket hats at Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Alice Brien, from Huntington, with a unicorn at the folk festival
Alice Brien, from Huntington, with a unicorn at the folk festival
Awkward Family Portrait take to the Shrewsbury Folk Festival stage
Awkward Family Portrait take to the Shrewsbury Folk Festival stage
Adam Billingsley with the unique animal artwork of Helen Billingsley at the folk festival
Adam Billingsley with the unique animal artwork of Helen Billingsley at the folk festival
Greg Joughin with his Isle of Man violins
Greg Joughin with his Isle of Man violins

Jo Cunningham, artist liaison and PR director for the event, said: “The vibe has been incredible. People are really enjoying themselves.

“It’s shaping up to be a vintage year.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 23) will see folk/punk rockers Oysterband, The Laurettes and the Blazin Fiddles take to the stage among a plethora of blues, folk and Americana performers.

Sarah Barlow on her 60th birthday at the folk festival with her daughter Alice Barlow
Sarah Barlow on her 60th birthday at the folk festival with her daughter Alice Barlow
Julian and Jane Povey, from Shrewsbury, soak up the atmosphere at the festival
Julian and Jane Povey, from Shrewsbury, soak up the atmosphere at the festival
Lily the dog relaxes at the folk festival
Lily the dog relaxes at the folk festival
There is a delectable mix of food at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival, including veggie options
There is a delectable mix of food at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival, including veggie options

