36 pictures of unicorns, bucket hats and Ceilidh dancing fun as Shrewsbury Folk Festival kicks off with 'incredible vibe'
Music lovers have been descending on the Shrewsbury Folk Festival today for the start of a four-day celebration.
The event at the West Mid Showground started today (Friday, August 22, 2025) and runs until Monday, August 25.
Highlights on the set list today include award-winning country star Kezia Gill, This Flight Tonight - a tribute to Joni Mitchell, and Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen.
Jo Cunningham, artist liaison and PR director for the event, said: “The vibe has been incredible. People are really enjoying themselves.
“It’s shaping up to be a vintage year.”
Tomorrow (Saturday, August 23) will see folk/punk rockers Oysterband, The Laurettes and the Blazin Fiddles take to the stage among a plethora of blues, folk and Americana performers.