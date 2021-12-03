Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Get voting for best festive windows

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

People in Shrewsbury have less than a week to vote for their favourite decorated Christmas window.

Shrewsbury Bid's Emma Molyneux and Kevin Lockwood from Shrewsbury Shopping Centres get in the festive mood
Shrewsbury Bid's Emma Molyneux and Kevin Lockwood from Shrewsbury Shopping Centres get in the festive mood

The Christmas Window Competition organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID has seen businesses throughout the town centre decorate their windows in a bid to win one of the prizes on offer.

Anyone who has yet to make their mind up have until 9am on Monday, December 6, to get their vote in.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We have seen a great response once again from traders to our Christmas Window Competition - helping to transform the town into a sea of festive colour.

“There are some fantastic entries and it’s just a shame we can’t declare everyone a winner. Traders have really embraced the competition and we are pleased so many have taken up the challenge.

“The public are playing their part by voting - something which is an integral part of the competition but it’s important to remind them that they only have until 9am on Monday to register their vote.”

There are three categories: Class 1 – Smaller Shops (up to 18ft wide), sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire; Class 2 – Larger Shops (more than 18ft wide), sponsored by Reclaim Tax UK; Class 3 – Charity Shops, sponsored by Max Ball Virtual Assistant.

To vote, go to shrewsbury.typeform.com/xmas-vote-21

Prizes for the winners have been donated by Henshalls Insurance Brokers and certificates will also be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News