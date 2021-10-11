Shrewsbury police chase followed by 90 months in jail for Birmingham man

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones, aged 36, of Clee Road, Birmingham, made off after being spotted earlier this year but was stopped by officers from West Mercia Police after a pursuit.

A search was carried out which saw police seize class A drugs, phones and cash.

Now, on Thursday October 7, Jones was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court to 90 months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, production of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A search of his home address revealed that he was also producing cannabis, and his phones contained evidence of the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Det Sgt Steve Miller, of West Mercia Police said: “I welcome the sentence handed down, as it demonstrates that we will not tolerate any form of drug dealing and those caught should expect a severe prison sentence.

“Tackling drugs is a force priority and we will continue to pursue those involved and to work closely with our communities who share vital intelligence with us so that we can help protect people from harm.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us, or alternatively Crimestoppers – an independent charity – and we will investigate.”

West Mercia Police is committed to tackling serious and organised crime through its Protect Campaign.

Find out more: www.westmercia.police.uk/police-forces/west-mercia-police/areas/west-mercia/campaigns/campaigns/2019/protect/