Food delivery firm supporting Shrewsbury big screen event for Wimbledon

A big screen outside Shrewsbury Castle will be showing the climax of the Wimbledon matches

Zoom 1hr Delivery will also be able to deliver food from Shrewsbury’s cafes, restaurants and fast-food chains straight to Shrewsbury’s version of Henman Hill on the castle lawns.

During the screenings of the semi-finals and finals, spectators enjoying the tennis on deck chairs will be able to order from their favourite Shrewsbury food businesses including Press De Cuba, Momo’s Noodle Bar, Lyons Den Gourmet Burger and Planet Doughnut.

Peckish tennis fans will need to download the Zoom 1hr Delivery app and input the postcode SY1 2AT to order from the viewing area.

On site stewards will be on hand to direct customers to the collection point.

Kevin Williams, Zoom 1hr founder, said: “The Wimbledon big screen is a fantastic idea from Shrewsbury BID, and we are proud to be supporting it with our sponsorship. There should be a lovely atmosphere there over the weekend.

“It is great to see outdoor events in the town again that will attract visitors back in and we are thrilled to be able to provide a VIP experience to spectators who can order food, drinks and snacks from local Shrewsbury businesses via our app.”

Zoom 1hr Delivery is continuing its national expansion across the UK and currently serves nearly 40 counties with its on-demand ordering and delivery service.

Kevin added: “The last year has been explosive for Zoom 1hr Delivery and it is momentous for our Shrewsbury born business to be operating on a national level with our hyperlocal, last mile delivery solution.”

The screenings are taking place until Sunday.