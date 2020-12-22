Oak tree planted in memory of former teacher and ‘proud Salopian’ Percy

Percy Mullaly, former deputy head at Crowmoor Primary School, died last month. He also worked as car park attendant at the council’s Shirehall headquarters for a number of years, and was a much loved friend, sportsman and teacher. A small ceremony was held with current Covid-19 guidelines followed.
The tree – an English Oak – was planted in his honour outside Shirehall as part of the council’s Community Tree Scheme, which aims to plant a tree for every resident in the county.
Sitting by the tree will be a plaque reading “In loving memory of Percy Mullaly. Much loved, friend, colleague, sportsman and teacher. A proud Salopian.”
A condolence book was opened for staff to pay tribute, which had an overwhelming response – and it was felt the planting of a tree was the perfect tribute to him.
Percy was also a previous chairman of the Shropshire Schools and Colleges Football Association (SSCFA).
Darren Mullaly, Percy’s son, said: “My Dad was an amazing but humble man. He would have been overwhelmed to know that he touched the lives of so many people in such a positive way. The planting of the first tree of the council’s community tree scheme in his memory is such a beautiful gesture and honour.”
Tim Smith, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of commercial services and friend of the Mullaly family, said: “We all loved Percy. He was such a character and some of us knew him as a teacher and sports enthusiast dating back many years. Percy was often the first person to greet staff and visitors to the Shirehall. He had a joke and a smile for everybody.”
Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, added: “The council is committed to planting a tree for every resident of Shropshire. I cannot think of a better way to ‘break soil’ on the scheme than to pay tribute to a much-loved colleague and friend who is sadly no longer with us. Percy will be sorely missed.”