Shrewsbury market extending opening hours for run up to Christmas

Tracy Lewis from Mistilley gets ready for longer opening hours at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall is giving shoppers and diners extra time to do their shopping and enjoy the market with extended opening hours until 8pm, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, in the lead up to Christmas.

The Market Hall, in Claremont Street, will open until 8pm for Winter Warmer Wednesdays on December 2, 9 and 16, and Stay Open Saturdays on December 5, 12 and 19.

The majority of the market’s non-food retail stalls and cafes will stay open late.

Facilities manager Kate Gittins said the extended opening times would give customers extra leisure time to shop for Christmas and enjoy a taste of the market’s eateries a little later into the evening in more relaxed surroundings.

“We’re extending the opening hours to give customers the opportunity to shop and eat in the market at less busy times,” she said.

“The market will open in the morning at 8am as usual on those Wednesdays and Saturdays and stay open until 8pm.

"People can come in to browse the retail stalls and grab a drink and a bite to eat.

“We will, as always, require customers to adhere to all the coronavirus guidelines on wearing masks, social distancing and providing contact details to the cafes for track and trace.

"There is a limit on the number of customers allowed in the building at any one time.”

The extended opening times will give local independent businesses in the market a much-needed boost ahead of Christmas after being closed or experiencing a drop in trade over the second lockdown.