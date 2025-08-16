MP's visit hits the right notes for Shrewsbury music shop

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley visited Music Bros., an independent guitar shop that’s been operating from Roushill for almost 20 years.

Business owner Clive Beasley said: “It was lovely to meet Julia and we had a really good talk. She was very encouraging and supportive about what we do. I was telling her that we here at Music Bros are really passionate about what we’ve got here and just love what we do. Guitars are not just great musical instruments but they’re also works of art – they’re so beautiful.

“Also, this building here on Roushill has quite a history for me. I always used to come here back when I was a little boy when the place was a pet shop. Many people in Shrewsbury will remember it as a pet shop. When I was six or seven I used to come and look at the puppies and the budgies. I ended up with a budgie but I never had a puppy. Ah, well. But strange that I ended up running the business from here.”

Julia Buckley at the shop with Clive

Julia Buckley said: “We had a lovely visit to Music Bros. as part of my ongoing mission to support local businesses.

“It’s a guitar specialist shop that’s been hitting the high notes for almost two decades. The store boasts some very famous collectibles including Fenders and Gibsons.

“Guitar collectors travel to Shrewsbury from all over the country to visit this shop and we are very lucky to have them as a brilliant independent local-run business right here in the town.

“They’ve been here for 19 years at their premises on Roushill and are of course very well-known across the town and beyond. It’s a truly brilliant shop.”