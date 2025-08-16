Aidan Wolvers and Matt Pardy will be scaling Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in 24 hours in their full firefighting gear.

They will be trekking 17 miles in total, reaching an assent of 2,334 metres.

Shropshire firefighters Aidan Wolvers and Matt Pardy are taking on the Welsh Three Peaks in their full fire kit and breathing apparatus. They are raising money for the neonatal unit at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford and It Takes Balls To Talk, a men's mental health charity with a focus on sports

Matt is doing it to raise money for the neonatal ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where his son Noah was looked after for three weeks.

Aidan is embarking on the challenge for the charity It Takes Balls To Talk, which supports men’s mental health through sport.

So far they have raised more than £1,200 for their respective causes.

Matt said: “I'm attempting to raise money to go towards the comfort of parents on Telford’s neonatal ward.

“To encourage donations myself and my pal Aidan will be walking the Welsh Three Peaks whilst in full fire kit and wearing our BA [breathing apparatus] sets.

“As some of you know, Emily and I spent three weeks there after Noah was born.

“The staff were lovely but the rooms for parents really could do with some love and attention.

“During what was probably the most stressful time of my life not knowing if Noah was going to be OK, a few home comforts might have made things easier.

“Better bedding for parents, a comfy sofa, the possibility of meals, even microwaved, so we didn’t have to sprint to the cafe and back before Noah’s next feed.

“The little bits that aren’t really thought about are the bits that matter.”

'We are facing a mental health crisis in the fire and rescue service'

Aidan said: “Mental health is a pressing issue that affects many, yet it often goes unspoken.

“Many men struggle to express their feelings, often keeping them hidden until it becomes overwhelming.

“We are facing a mental health crisis in the fire and rescue service. Many studies have shown that mental health issues are far more common for UK firefighters than the general population.

“Sixty per cent of fire service workers who took part in a 2019 survey by Mind, the mental health charity, reported having personal experience of mental health problems.

“Our initiative, It Takes Balls To Talk, aims to change this narrative by creating safe spaces where men can engage in meaningful conversations about their mental health.

“A colleague and I are taking on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge on August 31, where we will don full fire kit and have our breathing apparatus on.

“This personal trek not only challenges physical limits but also fosters an environment for connection and support among participants.

“Every contribution made will directly support our outreach efforts within the community, helping us reach men who may be silently battling their struggles.

“Your support can help us facilitate those crucial conversations that could save lives and alleviate heartache for families.”

To support Matt’s fundraising efforts for the neonatal unit, you can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matthew-pardy-1.

To donate to Aidan’s fundraiser for men’s mental health, visit justgiving.com/page/aidan-wolvers-1.