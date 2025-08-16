The collision happened on the B5009 at Gobowen today (August 16). No-one was trapped in the vehicles, the fire service has said.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 2.45pm on Saturday, August 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Gobowen involving one van and one SUV.

"No persons trapped.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ellesmere.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted approached for information.