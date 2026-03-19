Work on new church school at former golf club nears completion

Morris Property is leading the project on behalf of the OneSchool Global group at the old Henlle Golf Club site, near Gobowen.

OneSchool Global is an independent network of schools founded and attended by families of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church however the schools are not owned or operated by the church.

Once complete this spring, the campus in Henlle Lane will be home to around 50 pupils aged from years three to 13, replacing its current site in Newtown.

Steve Flavell and Andy Richards from Morris Property (centre and right) at the former Henlle Golf Club site with (from left): Jag Dhandwar from Cushman & Wakefield and Steve Maxim and Edward Blackledge from Cambrian Education Trust

Andy Richards, contracts manager with Shrewsbury-based Morris Property, said: "Seeing the former golf club evolve into an advanced educational facility is exciting.

"The new campus will provide a high-quality learning environment designed to help both students and teachers thrive."

Giles Bennett, regional director of education with OneSchool Global, added: "Our campuses are exceptional learning environments which play an important role in our innovative approach to education.

"The construction team has done an excellent job in bringing our vision for the campus to life and our students and educators are excited to move into the campus."

Sarah Coleman is leading the project management for Cushman & Wakefield as part of the scheme.

She added: "We are delighted to see that this project is entering the final stages of construction and will soon be operational for OneSchool Global's students.

"Following a comprehensive re-organisation of the building and the site, it is great to see the fit-out work continuing, bringing to life the vision of the design, delivery and client team."