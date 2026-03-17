Man arrested after overnight crash near Oswestry

The emergency services were alerted to the incident, on the B5069 at Gobowen, near Oswestry, at around 12.30am today - Tuesday, March 17.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed that one man, who had been driving the car involved in the crash, was arrested following the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers were called to a collision involving two vehicles on the B5069 at Gobowen around 1am this morning.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide breath test. He remains in custody. No one was injured during the incident."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car on the B5069 at 12.51am, one ambulance attended the scene. We assessed one patient, a man, who was treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."

The fire service also sent one crew to the scene which made sure the vehicles were safe and cleared spilt fuel from the highway.