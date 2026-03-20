'He's doing really well' - Mum of Ollie issues update after being discharged from hospital

Jasmin Roberts and her son Ollie had only just returned from California where the youngster underwent a major operation which was not available in the UK when he was readmitted to hospital on March 14.

The operation in the states came after Jasmin led an incredible fundraising campaign raised £1.5m to pay for it.

Jasmin said that Ollie was "doing well" despite being readmitted with a chest infection and was hopeful he would be home soon.

Ollie, with mum, Jasmin Roberts.

Well, today the good news came in a short video update on Instagram, as Jasmine revealed he had been discharged from hospital and is doing well.

She said: "We have been discharged from the hospital and we are now home - well, my friend Katie's house temporarily while we get things sorted.

"I just wanted to pop on and say that Ollie is doing really well and he is okay."

Many people who have been following the youngsters journey took to the comments to share messages of support - dubbing the tot a 'hero'.

One wrote: "You really are a hero to me (and I usually don't use that sort of language), how you are handling everything. I wish for you to be able to enjoy a "normal" childhood after the next surgery and all this will be a distant memory."

Another added: " He is such a big kid! Oh my goodness. I love him. I'm so glad you guys are home." A third commented: "So happy to hear Ollie is feeling better. Toddlers pick up everything."