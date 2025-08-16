Shrewsbury cafe that was saved by the community seeks new volunteers to give two hours a week and help it thrive

Radbrook Community Cafe was formerly run by Trinity Churches Shrewsbury as Cafe Connect.

it reopened earlier this year under the new direction of Dave and Val Millington after the church group was forced to close it due to "rapidly" rising costs.

Radbrook Community Cafe

The cafe is next to the entrance to Co-op on Bank Farm Road, near The Priory and Meole Brace schools, and is now looking for volunteers for two hours a week.

Volunteers can choose the time and day of the week to help out at the not-for-profit cafe in Radbrook Green and also what they prefer to do - from taking orders and making coffees to clearing tables and washing up. Full training is given and there’s free and ample parking.

The popular cafe plays a valuable role in the local community for all ages.

“For older people living alone, it’s so nice to have somewhere to come, where people know you and you can chat with others,” regular customer Olive said.

“Anyone potentially interested is welcome to pop along to the cafe for a quick chat,” Val Millington said. “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere and a great way to meet new people.”

The cafe, which received a five-star food hygiene rating in April, is open Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm) and Saturday mornings (10am to 2pm). It serves freshly made drinks, snacks and light lunches, available to eat in or take away.

To find out more, visit the cafe and ask to speak to manager Dave or send an email via the radbrookcommunitycafe.co.uk website.