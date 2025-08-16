'All jobs secured' at Telford bar and restaurant as business is saved from liquidation

Insolvency specialists were appointed to wind up the Dun Cow Bar and Grill in Telford on August 11, after the restaurant filed for voluntary liquidation following a creditors meeting at the beginning of August.

However the business is set to continue trading with all jobs saved after it was sold to another firm, the company's joint liquidators have confirmed.

The business, based on Trench Road in Telford, has traded as the Dun Cow Bar & Grill since October 2020.

The Dun Cow bar and grill, Trench

"Like many businesses in the corporate hospitality sector, this business has been hit by a number of economic challenges, impacting its working capital," said Luke Brough, Director at Opus Restructuring & Insolvency, the former company's joint liquidators.

"With reports that closures of pubs are nearing one a day in 2025, we know the owners are not alone in this struggle.

"I can confirm that the business and assets have been sold to another company to allow the pub to keep trading, and all jobs have been secured. We wish them every success for the future."