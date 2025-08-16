Shrewsbury 0 Colchester 2: Shocking season start continues for ten man Salop

Salop, who were down to 10 men after Tommy McDermott’s second-half red card, suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Report

Shrewsbury were back on home turf just 24 hours after the news of Micky Moore’s departure.

Tom Sang had picked up an injury before the game, so he missed out. Sam Clucas moved to left wing-back and McDermott played in central midfield - it was his first start since securing his loan switch earlier in the week.

Town had been really poor in their previous two games, but they started much better in Shropshire in their clash with Colchester.

It was a warm day, but Salop played with a lot of intensity. Luca Hoole and Clucas put so many crosses into the box over the course of the first half - they just could not fashion a clear-cut opportunity.

Arthur Read lashed an effort just wide of the post for the visitors, that was the game’s first chance.

George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town

Will Boyle is a towering figure. He returned from suspension and was a big threat in the box from set pieces. He had three headers in the first period. The first tested keeper Matt Macey, and he had to tip it behind for a corner.

The other two efforts, he did not get enough power on, and they just looped over the bar.

The Colchester number 10 Jack Payne was lively. He saw an effort go narrowly wide as the half came to a close.

Second half

The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Samson Tovide latched onto an effort from Josh Powell, but Town survived thanks to the linesman’s flag nine minutes into the second half.

The forward did get his goal not long after that. It was an exquisite touch to put himself through, and he calmly fired beyond Harrison.

Things got worse for Town when McDermott was shown a straight red card for an out-of-control lunge on Teddy Bishop midway through the second period.

Colchester were comfortable in the match, and they doubled their advantage with seven minutes to go. Town inexplicably switched off from a free-kick, and substitute Kyreece Lisbie scored.

The goal meant the atmosphere inside the Croud Meadow turned sour with Salop supporters aiming chants towards their owner, Roland Wycherley.

Teams

Shrewsbury: Harrison, Hoole, Stubbs, Anderson, Boyle (Nurse 84), Clucas (Scully 86), Biggins (Gilliead 67), McDermott, Perry, Lloyd, Marquis.

Subs: Savin, Nsiala, Stewart, England.

Colchester: Macey, Hunt, Perry (Read 11), Tucker, Flanagan, Bishop (Vincent-Young 82), Tovide (Akande 70), Payne (Lisbie 70), Gordon (Thorn 70), Edwards, Powell.

Subs: Smith, Williams, Vincent-Young.