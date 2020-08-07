'Irresponsible' TikTok teenagers criticised after getting stuck in swings

A craze has swept the video-sharing app in which people film themselves clambering into swings to play before getting stuck.

Fire crews in Shrewsbury were called out to rescue a teenage girl trapped in Sundorne last week.

The 15-year-old had to be freed from a baby swing by fire officers at the Moston Road/Meadow Farm Drive play area.

A number of similar incidents have been reported across the country in copycat challenges.

Gary Farmer, operations manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Our staff were alerted to damage to one of our baby swings at the play area on Meadow Farm Drive by the fire service. The swings are not designed to take anyone over the age of four and I find it unbelievable that anyone can behave in such a reckless way.

“The baby swing will have to be renewed at a cost to Shrewsbury Town Council. We will work with both West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to identify cases where people have foolishly trapped themselves and ensure that we recover the costs of replacing the play equipment if this is damaged.

“This dangerous activity means that we have the situation where our play equipment is unavailable for children which is an inconvenience to local families with young children, but this irresponsible behaviour also takes valuable time away from the Fire Service attending more serious emergencies.”

The morning after the incident, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.29pm on Monday, July 27, we received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. One 15-year-old female released from swing using small gear.

"No medical attention was required and advice was given."

To report any incidents of damage to the play equipment in the town, please contact Shrewsbury Town Council on 01743 281010 during office hours or West Mercia Police on 101.