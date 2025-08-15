Local care provider honoured with top industry accolade for third consecutive year

The achievement makes Radfield Home Care, headquartered in Shrewsbury, the only care franchise in the UK to win the award consecutively for the past three years.

This highly valued accolade comes as a direct result of feedback from the network’s franchise partners, in a confidential annual survey analysed by independent employee engagement specialist WorkBuzz.

The survey measures satisfaction levels across five key areas of a franchise business model - Training and Support, the Franchise System, Culture and Relationships, Leadership, and Overall Satisfaction.

WorkBuzz awards 5 Star Franchisee Satisfaction to franchisors that receive above average feedback on all these areas.

Radfield Home Care believes its consistent recognition reflects its commitment to building a successful franchise network with strong values and a supportive culture.

Dr Hannah MacKechnie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Radfield Home Care, said: “We’ve always believed that supporting our franchise partners as individuals - understanding their goals, challenges and aspirations is what drives true success. This award is a powerful reflection of that philosophy in action."

Alex Green, CEO and Co-Founder of Radfield Home Care, added: “Sustained performance speaks volumes. To win this award three years in a row, based on honest feedback from our franchisees, shows that our model delivers consistent value; both commercially and personally.

"But it's not just the national office that's being recognised here; it's every single franchise partner who's helped shape the Radfield experience. This is a network achievement, and one that tells future partners they'll be joining a strong and supportive network."

Radfield Home Care has grown into one of the UK’s leading private care brands, with a national network of franchise offices supporting older people to age well at home.

Earlier this year, the provider was named a Top 20 Home Care Group 2025 by independent reviews platform Homecare.co.uk, with a rating of 9.8/10 based on more than 1,000 reviews from care clients and their families.