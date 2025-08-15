Door at Grade II listed property needs replacing after ex-tenant allegedly damaged it

Julia Clouter has submitted a listed building consent application for the work to take place near the Woodman Inn pub in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.

A door has to be replaced in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury after a former tenant reportedly damaged it. Picture: Google

Documents sent to Shropshire Council says the existing door is beyond repair “due to a a combination of weather-related deterioration and repeated physical damage by a former tenant.” This means that is no longer secure, waterproof, or structurally sound.

“Regrettably, the former tenant repeatedly forced entry by kicking the door, resulting in significant weakening,” said Ms Clouter.

“Weathering has also caused areas of rot and crumbling timber.

“The proposed replacement is a high-quality, like-for-like timber door that replicates the existing four-panel design, retaining the property’s original character and appearance,” said Ms Clouter.

“The materials, proportions, and style have been selected in consultation with the historic environment team at Shropshire Council and are appropriate for the building’s listed status.”

Ms Clouter added that the door wll be constructed from Accoya timber, with an insulated core and traditional joinery detailing, including brass ironmongery and a heritage-style letter plate. The exterior will be painted ‘traffic black’, she said, with the interior being ‘signal white’.

“The proposal does not alter the current access arrangements to the property,” said Ms Clouter.

“The new door will be installed in the same position as the existing one, ensuring continued access from the pavement to the interior of the home.

“The installation will improve the safety and security of the entrance, enhancing usability for the resident without affecting the historic character of the building or its relationship to the surrounding area.”

Shrewsbury Town Council’s Planning Committee did not object to the proposal when discussing it at its meeting on Tuesday (August 12).