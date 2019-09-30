Menu

Body found in search for missing Shrewsbury man

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A body has been found in the search for a 42-year-old who went missing in Shrewsbury a week ago.

Paul Morgan

Paul Morgan was last seen at around 1am on September 23 in the St Mary's Church area of the town.

The body was discovered in Monkmoor yesterday.

His next of kin have been informed and have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

