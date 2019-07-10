Shrewsbury's new bishop to mark occasion with Abbey service

The Right Reverend Sarah Bullock was consecrated as the new Area Bishop of Shrewsbury at St Paul's Cathedral in London last week.

She and three other women were consecrated as bishops by the Archbishop of Canterbury, following the announcement of her appointment in May.

Previously the Archdeacon of York, Bishop Sarah is the first woman bishop to serve in the Diocese of Lichfield and succeeds the Right Revd Mark Rylands who stepped down 12 months ago after almost nine years in the role.

The Right Reverend Sarah Bullock, second left, during the ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London

She said: “It is a tremendous privilege to be the new Bishop of Shrewsbury and a fantastic honour to be consecrated at St Paul’s. The fact that four women for the first time were consecrated together as bishops made it even more special.

“I really look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to know the local churches, schools, colleges and communities across Shropshire as we journey together in the transforming love, joy and hope of Jesus.”

Communities

Alongside her, Joanne Grenfell became the Bishop of Stepney; Deborah Sellin, the Bishop of Southampton; and Dagmar Winter, the Bishop of Huntingdon.

Advertising

In a sermon by the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, the new bishops were encouraged to build communities of trust where people grow and give and unveil Christ for each other.

Bishop Sarah will now join the Area Bishops of Wolverhampton and Stafford in an episcopal team led by the Bishop of Lichfield.

Her particular responsibility will be the pastoral oversight of churches, ministers and communities in the towns and villages of North Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, and the northern part of Telford.

The investiture service will take place at Shrewsbury Abbey on Saturday at 3pm.