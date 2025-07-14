'Safety is our highest priority' - 'HealthHero' confirmed as Shropshire's new out-of-hours GP service provider

The confirmation from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (NHS STW) means the services will now be provided by 'HealthHero Integrated Care' - previously known as Medvivo.

The company will take over from the county's longstanding out-of-hours provider, Shropdoc.

The decision to appoint a new provider has been met with concerns by some local campaigners and politicians.

The confirmation was delayed after Shropdoc challenged the process, but its claims were rejected by an independent panel.

In a statement NHS STW said its decision had received "national endorsement" from the panel, adding that it had followed "a transparent, fair, and proportionate procurement process".

The service is expected to be fully in place by October 2025.

Gemma Smith, director of commissioning for NHS STW, said: "From the outset, our priority has been to run a rigorous and fair procurement process to secure a GP out-of-hours service that delivers the highest quality care and truly reflects the needs of our patients and communities.

"We would like to thank Shropdoc for their many years of dedicated service to the county. As we now prepare for the transition, we look forward to working closely with HealthHero to ensure this change is smooth and well-managed.

"In the coming months, we’ll be sharing more information about what patients and residents can expect from the new service. This will include opportunities for the public to get involved - such as a new local patient panel - and stronger collaboration with key partners across our local health and care system."

Dr Sue Lavelle, medical director for HealthHero Integrated Care, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver this vital service for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"We understand that change can raise concerns, however we want to reassure the public that local bases will remain in place, services will continue to be delivered by local clinicians, and palliative and end-of-life care will be maintained.

"This is a core part of our commitment.

“Patient safety is our highest priority. Our proven and effective operating model delivers excellent results in the other areas where we work. We are confident that it will offer the same high standards for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“Medvivo (now known as HealthHero Integrated Care) has been delivering high-quality out-of-hours care for more than 20 years. Twice rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, we bring with us extensive experience, a deep understanding of integrated care, and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve.

“In the months ahead, we look forward to working closely with the local health system and engaging with residents to build a responsive and trusted out-of-hours service for the area.”