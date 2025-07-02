Independent panel supports decision not to award out-of-hours GP contract to Shropdoc

Shropshire NHS bosses had selected a preferred new provider for the county's out-of-hours GP service.

It meant the service would no longer be provided by Shropshire Doctors Co-operative Limited (Shropdoc), a co-operative organisation which has been operating since 1996.

The contract was instead set to be awarded to Wiltshire-based company Medvivo.

The decision was quickly met with some anger, with more than 14,000 people signing a petition calling for the reversal of the decision.

A protest was held outside The Guildhall in Shrewsbury to try and save the Shropdoc out-of-hours GP service. Picture: LDRS

In April, Shropdoc approached the Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel to consider the decision by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (STW ICB).

Now, the independent panel has found that commissioners acted "in accordance with regulations" and should go ahead with awarding the contract to Medvivo.

A 28-page document published today (Wednesday, July 2) concludes: "Given the panel’s findings that STW ICB acted in accordance with the PSR Regulations, the panel advises STW ICB to proceed with the proposed contract award as originally intended."