Shropdoc thanks public but reiterates 'firm disagreement' after losing Shropshire's out-of-hours GP contract

Shropdoc, a not-for-profit social enterprise, has delivered urgent primary care services across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin for 30 years.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) has awarded the contract to provide the service to a new organisation - HealthHero, formerly known as Medvivo.

In a statement Shropdoc said it acknowledged the outcome of process but "maintains its firm disagreement with the decision".

CEO Daniel Robinson said: "For three decades, Shropdoc has been a cornerstone of urgent primary care in our community, driven by our values, local expertise, and an unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care.

"Our recent bid to retain these services was built upon this legacy, our local knowledge and expertise, and the proven dedication to our patients and the wider community.”

In its statement Shropdoc said that an "almost impossible competitive landscape" had been created by a "clear objective for financial efficiencies, evidenced by a reduced financial envelope for the service".

Mr Robinson said: "As a not-for-profit social enterprise, it became exceptionally challenging to compete against larger, profit- and shareholder-driven private entities within a process predominantly driven by cost."

After it was announced that Shropdoc would lose the contract the organisation appealed the outcome to an independent panel.

Earlier this month the panel issued a report upholding the original decision and rejecting the challenge from Shropdoc.

Mr Robinson spoke of his pride at the organisation's work, and said the organisation wanted to thank the public and its employees.

He said: “We want to extend our profound gratitude to the community of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin for their unwavering support throughout the past nine months. Your trust and partnership have been invaluable. Crucially, we also want to acknowledge and thank our exceptionally talented and dedicated employees and GP members.

“For 30 years, they have embodied the very best of urgent primary care, delivering compassionate and high-quality services day and night. We are immensely proud of their professionalism and commitment.

“While this marks a significant change for the GP out-of-hours service, Shropdoc remains positive about its future. The organisation is a resilient, people-centric provider deeply embedded in the community. We are committed to working collaboratively with the relevant parties to ensure a seamless and smooth transition of services over the mobilisation period for the new contract.

“This decision, while disappointing for this specific service, is not the end of Shropdoc,” concluded Mr Robinson. “We are committed to building on our strong foundation, exploring new opportunities to serve our community, and continuing to thrive.

“We sincerely hope that patients will continue to receive the quality and access to care they deserve under the new provider, and that the system finds an effective partner in the new provider moving forward for the benefit of all.”