New Shrewsbury bishop Sarah Bullock taking office

Following the consecration service, which takes place at 11am and which will be carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury, she will be titled The Right Reverend Sarah Bullock and will be one of four women Bishops to be consecrated at the same time.

She said: “It is a tremendous privilege to be the next Bishop of Shrewsbury and a fantastic honour to be consecrated at St Paul’s. The fact that four women for the first time will be consecrated together as bishops makes it even more special.

“I really look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to know the local churches, schools, colleges and communities across Shropshire as we journey together in the transforming love, joy and hope of Jesus.”

She follows the Right Reverend Mark Rylands, who moved to parish ministry in Exeter Diocese in July 2018 after almost nine years as Bishop of Shrewsbury.

Sarah will join the Area Bishops of Wolverhampton and Stafford in an episcopal team led by the Bishop of Lichfield. Her particular responsibility will be the pastoral oversight of churches, ministers and communities in the towns and villages of North Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, and the northern part of Telford.

She moves to Shropshire from York, where she was Archdeacon and will take up her role in Shrewsbury shortly. Her husband, Peter, is a physicist, and they have one son, Joseph, who is currently studying for a PhD at the University of Durham.