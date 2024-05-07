New cycle shop opens in county shopping centre

Rob Buckley Cycles has opened on the middle level of The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury, having previously been located in the town’s Riverside Centre.

The shop opened on May 2 and will operate amongst national and independent brands, in a prominent location opposite M&S.

The new store is Rob’s seventh shop in Shrewsbury, following 35 years in the retail industry, and he is still selling a lot of the brands he started selling from his very first store.

The current store sells Claud Butler and Raleigh bikes and all their necessary accessories.

The store also sells superlight Squish Bikes.

They also maintain bikes, and offer a full range of cleaning products, inner tube pumps and wheels plus WD40 products. Cycle helmets, locks, touring bags and other accessories will also be sold at the store.

Rob said: "This new unit has exceeded my expectations, and I am beyond thrilled to be in such a prime location, opposite an iconic brand like M&S. This will make it even easier for my current customers to visit, and hopefully make our brand more visible to future customers. A big thanks to the management team who really helped me with this move and offered me invaluable support.”

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager of The Darwin, said: "Rob is a great retailer and had a clear vision of what he wanted his store to look like from the outset. He also has an incredibly loyal customer base and I know they will be excited when they see his new premises. We are particularly proud of the mix of tenants we have at The Darwin and will continue to support our independent and national retailers as much as we can.

“We wish Rob the very best in his new location and are sure he will continue to grow and develop his business in The Darwin centre.”

As The Darwin centre has a no cycling policy, bikes being taken to the store need to be walked through the centre.