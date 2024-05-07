County road closed as emergency services deal with crash involving two buses near Wem

West Mercia Police said at 4.21pm on social media that the B5476 between Shrewsbury and Wem was shut.

Officers have asked drivers to "please find alternative routes while we deal. Updates to follow."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are currently at a collision on the B5476 between Shrewsbury and Wem following a report we received this afternoon around 3.50pm.

"The collision involved two buses.

"At present it is not thought either driver or passengers have sustained serious injuries.

"Officers will remain at the scene until replacement buses arrive and the road is clear."

AA Traffic News said that the crash was first reported at 2.58pm.

They said it happened near the Clive turn-off.