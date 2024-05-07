Shropshire Star
Emergency services scrambled to 'potential water rescue' in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were scrambled to a "potential water rescue" incident in Shrewsbury.

By David Tooley
Published

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled three fire appliances including the water rescue unit from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wem to the Porthill Bridge, off New Street, at 5.50pm, on Tuesday .

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The incident involved a potential water rescue.

"Fire crews liaised with police and the fire service were no longer required."

The incident stop message was sent at 6.24pm.

