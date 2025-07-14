Month-long virtual cycling challenge to raise funds for Hope House

Whether it’s on the road, at the gym, or even on a spin bike at home, supporters will be cycling in all manner of ways to complete their 100 miles this summer and raise money to help local children with life-threatening conditions.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said the virtual event is perfect for everyone and that supporters can challenge themselves at their own pace and ability.

Jasmine Rogers, who raises money for Hope House in recent years.

“We have people who are cycling solo, with friends and family, or as part of a team,” she said.

“The 100 miles can be completed in one go, over a series of weekends, or a little bit each day throughout the month - however you complete your miles, you'll be making a real difference to the lives of local children and families."

Registration for the Cycle100 challenge is free and participants will receive a free Hope House branded bandana.

There will also be a fundraising pack included to help people raise the minimum suggested sponsorship of £25 – but those who raise £100 or more will also get an exclusive Cycle100 bag and water bottle.

Bekki added: “It costs £10 million a year to run the services at our hospices, with no charge ever made to families for accessing our services.

“We can only be here for the children and families that need us the most thanks to the wonderful supporters that take part in our events like the Cycle100.

“So, sign up today and be part of something truly special this summer.”

People who would like to register for a free place this August can visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/cycle100.