Bus routes to be diverted as major roadworks planned at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

Cadent Gas is due to begin gas main replacement work on Longden Road and Roman Road in Shrewsbury later this month.

Shropshire Council said the work will be carried out on "all approaches to Longden Road roundabout", with a series of one-way closures in place.

While the one-way closure of Longden Road (east) is in effect between July 21 and August 4, the Arriva-operated 26 service from Meole Village to Shrewsbury Bus Station will be affected.

From the bus station to Meole Village the service will operate following the usual route, but from Meole Village to the bus station it will follow a temporary diversion route.

At the end of Upper Road the service will turn right onto Roman Road, continuing to the traffic lights. The bus will then turn left onto Hereford Road, before turning left onto South Hermitage. At the end of South Hermitage, the service will then turn right onto Longden Road, continuing the usual route into Shrewsbury.

Longden Road roundabout. Image: Google Maps

Bus stops at Priory Playing Fields, Cemetery, Central Drive Junction and South Hermitage Junction will be unavailable during this period for passengers travelling into Shrewsbury.

From July 21 to August 15, during the one-way closure of Longden Road (west), there will be some changes to the Lakeside Coaches-operated Radbrook to Shrewsbury Bus Station service.

The service will run as normal from the bus station to Henlow Rise bus stop. A temporary diversion will be in place where the service then turns left into Grange Road, travelling to the junction at the bottom with Roman Road.

The service will then turn and wait for the usual departure time, before returning to the bus station along the normal line of route.

Bus stops at Bank Drive West and stops along Longden Road will be unavailable for passengers during this period.