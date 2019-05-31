Pirate boat ready for Shrewsbury River Festival

Hundreds of people are set to take part in the eighth Shrewsbury River Festival which takes place in the Quarry on Sunday.

Committee member Jamie Burgoyne said: "We’ve put months of planning into this year’s festival. It’s been amazing watching it all come together and we’re hoping for the usual fantastic turnout.

"We’ve ordered the nice weather for the day too so don’t forget to come on down."

The Rybrook Shrewsbury Raft Race is at the centre of the festival and will see teams create a boat out of barrels, pallets and rope before a battle in the afternoon.

Last year's champions from team Rybrook will be attempting to defend their crown.

A pirate ship will be running every half an hour from 10am and there will also be the popular Reclaim Tax Duck Race, canoeing, food stalls and more.

Back on dry land, there will be entertainment from the Ronaldos and the Chicago Swing Katz on the Morris Oils Stage.

Festival-goers are also invited to take part in the fancy dress competition which is river and sea themed.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Phil Gillam, who will judge the competition, is hoping to see pirates, mermaid and sharks.

The festival is free to attend and takes place from 10am to 5pm.

This year's event is raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.