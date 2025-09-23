Fire-hit St Martins School to remain closed to pupils all week - headteacher issues update on damage

St Martins School headteacher Mrs Alison Pope announced that the arts centre, dining area and surrounding parts of the school sustained damage in a 'serious' fire on Sunday evening (September 21).

The all-through school near Oswestry was closed on Monday and Tuesday, and will now remain closed to all pupils until at least Friday. Mrs Pope said the school is not currently able to provide a reopening date, with a phased return of pupils dependent on the availability of contractors to carry out repairs.

Emergency services responded in large numbers on Sunday after thick smoke was seen billowing from the building. The site has since been handed back to the school by fire service personnel, who remained on scene the ensure it was safe.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the school building. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

In an update issued this afternoon (Tuesday), Mrs Pope said: "I have been on the school site all day today and met with the insurance loss adjuster. This now means that school can start to progress as quickly as possible to start the process of securing and weather-proofing the school before utilities are worked on. Phased return of pupils is dependent on securing contractors.

"Whilst the main fire and smoke damage to school has been to the arts centre, diner and surrounding areas of school, the utilities e.g. water, electrics and fire alarm system have been damaged in the rest of the school, and until these are re-instated we are unable to open the school to pupils or staff.

"The school is closed to all pupils on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

St Martins School will remain closed for the remainder of this week after a fire has caused significant damage. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"Like many public buildings of this age, the school building does have some asbestos. This has been reduced over recent years during recent building work. We can confirm that there is no asbestos in the areas affected by the fire. This has been confirmed by an external assessor and the fire service. Asbestos does not pose a risk unless it is 'disturbed'.

"The fire services handed the building back to me yesterday, stating there was no ongoing asbestos risk. We are not currently in a position to give a re-opening date but hope to give a clearer timeline by Friday."

Drone footage captured on Monday revealed the extent of the damage to the building, including to several solar panels installed on the roof.

In total, eight fire engines were called to the scene. Crews from Oswestry Fire Station were first to arrive and quickly escalated the response due to the scale of the blaze. An initial assistance message increased the response to five engines, before rising to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform, with additional support provided by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Shropshire Council has confirmed it is working closely with St Martins School, the 3-18 Education Trust, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and other key agencies to support the school community and restore education provision as swiftly and safely as possible.